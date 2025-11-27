Longtime great center Frank Ragnow announced his un-retirement decision on Wednesday and plans to play with the Detroit Lions once again. Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce is seemingly a huge fan of Ragnow playing center once again, as he left a gleaming endorsement on social media.

Kelce is all for the 29-year-old center to be back in action. Ragnow will not play in the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

“This is awesome for the Lions, can't wait to watch Frank back out there doing his thing!”

Ragnow initially retired in the summer of 2025, claiming that the number of injuries was catching up to him and that he wanted to prioritize his health and future with this family. His first chance to get on the field will come in Week 14 when the Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys in a “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

Despite being cautious with injuries as his reason for originally calling it a career, Ragnow has been incredibly reliable for the Lions throughout his seven-year tenure. He played in 14 or more games in six of his seven years in the league. The 2021-22 season was he only time Frank Ragnow missed a ton of playing time, as he was out for 13 games due to turf toe.

Frank Ragnow's un-retirement comes at the perfect time. He decided to rejoin the Lions to still be eligible to play this season. Detroit owns the rights to Ragnow's contract, which keeps him signed with the franchise through the 2026-27 campaign.