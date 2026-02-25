Besides the veteran leadership that Khris Middleton brings to the Dallas Mavericks, the 2021 NBA champion can still punish defenses on a given night. Although he is unlikely to remain with the team past this season, the franchise should still try to soak up all the wisdom the three-time All-Star has to share. Unfortunately, he suffered a right shoulder stinger during Tuesday's road matchup versus the Brooklyn Nets and will not return, per NBA corespondent Marc Stein.

Middleton just helped the Mavs (20-36) end a 10-game losing streak by scoring a team-high 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting against the Indiana Pacers. He had recorded double-digit shot attempts in his first three contests entering the Nets game, so it stands to reason that Dallas will struggle even more if the 34-year-old forward is forced to miss extended time.

Fans have no problem with the Mavericks plunging further into the abyss this season if it means securing a coveted draft pick this summer, but they also understand the positive impact an accomplished player like Middleton can have on Rookie of the Year favorite Cooper Flagg and other young guys on the squad. He can potentially add insight that could benefit them going into the 2026-27 campaign. That could be harder to do if he is out of commission.

Middleton, who came over in the Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards, will be a free agent at the end of the season. However, he may be able to enter the open market a little sooner. The Charleston, South Carolina native has spent the last two years on losing teams, so he could seek a buyout with the Mavs and attempt to land on a title contender before the playoffs begin. Dallas is leaving the decision up to him.

But as the injuries pile up, it is hard to know how much interest Khris Middleton can draw around the league. This latest setback could complicate his spring plans.