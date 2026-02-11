Prior to the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks finally cut their losses and sent oft-injured star player Anthony Davis, the main man they got in exchange for Luka Doncic, to the Washington Wizards in exchange for a few first-round picks as well as a few veteran players headlined by former NBA champion Khris Middleton.

Middleton is no longer the All-Star caliber player he once was, but he can still provide veteran leadership as well as a few quality minutes every night as a secondary shot-creator/playmaker on the perimeter. He should provide some value for the Mavericks, and he'll be staying in Dallas even though some thought that he could be bought out considering how much more useful he could be to a contending team.

On Tuesday night, Middleton will be making his debut for the Mavericks, although he'll be coming off the bench. But head coach Jason Kidd said that there is a chance that he can draw some starts for Dallas really soon.

“At some point, there could be a time when he does start. We want to look at him starting with Cooper and Tyus, so different combinations. That could happen as soon as Thursday or we can wait until after the break but we do want to play him,” Kidd said, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

Who will Khris Middleton displace on the Mavericks' starting lineup?

Since Kidd said that the Mavericks plan to start Middleton alongside Cooper Flagg and fellow trade deadline acquisition Tyus Jones, one of PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Max Christie will have to come off the bench instead.

It's not quite clear why the Mavs would do this, but one would think that one of Christie or Washington will be moving to the bench since Gafford is the team's nominal starting center. Whoever will be making the sacrifice will be getting the short end of the stick.