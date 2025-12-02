Klay Thompson is getting some brownie points with his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion, after his latest move.

In a photo dump on Instagram, the Dallas Mavericks star shared a couple of slides of what he's been up to last month, including naming his boat “SS Stallion” in honor of his girlfriend.

Klay Thompson named his boat “SS Stallion” after his GF Megan Thee Stallion 🛥️❤️ (via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/Mdq48K5Fy5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“SS Stallion is so legit,” a fan wrote in approval of the name.

“He loves our girl OUT LOUD,” one fan commented.

A fan referenced Megan's “Lover Girl” lyrics int their comment, “Klay said My Meg my Meg my Meg my baby my BABBBYYYY.”

“Man, Klay, thank you for treating this girl so well and for loving her!” a fan wrote. “We have seen the world just not on her side for five years straight, she deserves this.”

“There is no couple I am currently rooting harder for than this one,” one fan wrote in support of the pair.

Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson celebrate Thanksgiving together

Thompson's post follows Megan and him celebrating their first Thanksgiving together last week. The three-time Grammy-winning rapper shared a video on Instagram of her cooking the turkey, dressing, barbecued baked beans, and macaroni and cheese. She admitted that she was anxious when preparing the food.

“I was really nervous, ‘cause I was like, ‘Dang, I’m really finna cook for my man and his whole family,' ” she said in her video. “I hope they love this because I got to show them that I really love they son!”

Article Continues Below

According to the four-time NBA champion's father, her food was a hit at Thanksgiving.

“The Thanksgiving dinner was the best Thanksgiving food I’ve ever eaten,” Klay's father Mychal Thompson said on ESPN LA. “Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Chef.

“That’s how good the food was. It was unbelievable. She went out of her way to make sure everybody was well-fed.”