Megan Thee Stallion knows how to show her appreciation for her boyfriend, Klay Thompson.

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper gifted Thompson an iced-out helm that she designed herself to reference his love for sailing.

“Alright that’s hard lowkey,” one fan commented.

“Meg and Klay for the WIN!” another fan

“She’s a real lover girl glad she found her one,” another fan wrote.

The couple made their romance public over the summer following speculation from viral photos Megan posted of herself lounging at a pool. Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in to the rapper's picture to try to identify Thompson. It didn't take long for Thompson to give fans the answers they were looking for when he shared a photo dump on Instagram as he gave Megan a kiss.

The two have been inseparable all summer with joining one another for their respective events as well as activities such as golfing and sailing. The pair have been praising one another with the Dallas Mavericks star sharing that his golf game has gotten better ever since he's been “in love.” During her Pete & Thomas Foundation's Inaugural Gala, he also shared how much he adores her.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,” Thompson told Us Weekly outside of the gala that took place at Gotham Hall in New York City.

He continued, “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

Megan echoed his sentiments as she shared that he is so different than men she dated in the past.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

In addition to the iced-out chain, Megan has also bought him a $300K watch and recently decorated her handbag with a customized Labubu doll made out to look like the NBA star.

Thompson's next game will be against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30pm today. Let's see if Megan will make an appearance.