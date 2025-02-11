DALLAS — Kyrie Irving was selected to the NBA All-Star team as Anthony Davis' replacement on Monday before the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis is currently dealing with an adductor strain, so he will be unable to participate in the All-Star game. The Mavs were ultimately defeated by a final score of 129-128 on Monday, but Klay Thompson still took the time to give Irving his flowers following his All-Star honor.

“Kyrie is one of the best players of my generation, no question,” Thompson said. “I mean… the resume is ridiculous. NBA champ, Olympic champ, FIBA champ and FIBA MVP, number one pick.. I'm just very proud of him because he's such a hard worker. You don't become a nine-time All-Star by accident. That's elite company. He inspires me and everyone else in this building because he's one of the most talented players I've ever seen.”

Kyrie's former teammate Luka Doncic, who the Mavs recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, also reacted to the news. Doncic shared his reaction on his Instagram Story.

“Well deserved mi hermano!” Doncic wrote.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic led the Mavs to the NBA Finals a season ago. They were looking forward to potentially winning a championship together before the trade.

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic remain in contact

The Irving-Doncic duo was one of the best in the NBA. The Mavs' shocking decision to trade Doncic brought the duo's time together to an end, but Irving revealed that he still texts with the former Mavs guard.

“We've texted back and forth,” Irving told reporters after Monday's game. “I've let him know that regardless of how this NBA business shakes out, this is always bigger than that. We're loyal to each other's families now, man. We had a lot of sacred conversations that went beyond the court, just helping each other as men. I set my mission… early on when I got traded here of just what I wanted to accomplish with him and felt like we got that going. Unfortunately it was cut short.

“We will see each other pretty soon, hopefully I can catch up with him during All-Star break.”

Irving felt that he could have accomplished more with Doncic. As he said, though, “unfortunately” their time together was “cut short.”

Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving plans to maintain his friendship with Luka Doncic. He does not want to let the “NBA business” stand in the way of their relationship. They clearly have respect for one another, something that was obvious while Doncic was still in Dallas.

In the end, Doncic was traded and he is now focused on helping the Lakers. Meanwhile, Irving and Thompson are trying to help the Mavericks stay afloat in the postseason picture despite the team's plethora of injury concerns. Dallas features no shortage of potential, but they need to find a way to stay healthy in order to make a serious playoff run.

The All-Star break will give the team a much-needed reset. Kyrie Irving is surely looking forward to participating in the NBA All-Star Game as he prepares to represent the Mavericks.