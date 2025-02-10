Just one day after an impressive Dallas Mavericks debut, Anthony Davis received a troubling injury update. Davis initially suffered the injury during the Mavericks’ game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, but afterward he stated he was fine. However, it appears as if the injury might have been a little worse than he was letting on. The fear from the Mavericks is that he will be sidelined indefinitely with an adductor injury, as per NBA insider Marc Stein. This is a developing story with more to come.