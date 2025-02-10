Just one day after an impressive Dallas Mavericks debut, Anthony Davis received a troubling injury update. Davis initially suffered the injury during the Mavericks’ game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, but afterward he stated he was fine. However, it appears as if the injury might have been a little worse than he was letting on. The fear from the Mavericks is that he will be sidelined indefinitely with an adductor injury, as per NBA insider Marc Stein. This is a developing story with more to come.
Anthony Davis‘ troublesome injury update after Mavericks debut
The Mavericks big man received a major injury update.
David Yapkowitz is a basketball journalist for ClutchPoints, writing news on the NBA, WNBA, and NCAA Basketball for both men and women. The Los Angeles native has bylines with Basketball Insiders, SB Nation, and The Next Hoops.
You may also like
Max Christie gets brutally honest on being included in Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade
Anthony Davis breaks silence on injury scare in Mavericks debut
Jason Kidd, Mavericks lose coach due to Luka Doncic trade
Mavericks’ Jason Kidd gives ‘freedom of speech’ message after Luka Doncic trade
NBA rumors: Why new Mavericks owner signed off on Luka Doncic trade
Anthony Davis suffers injury scare in Mavericks debut
What Anthony Davis learned from LeBron James before Mavericks-Lakers trade
Shaquille O’Neal reveals real reason Mavericks won Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard reacts to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Lakers-Mavs trade
Mavericks release statement amid relocation rumors
Mark Cuban breaks silence on Luka Doncic trade
Luka Doncic’s fiancée sends message to Mavericks fans after Lakers trade