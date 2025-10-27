The Dallas Mavericks are planning to retire franchise legend Mark Aguirre's No. 24 jersey on January 29, 2026, the team announced Monday. Aguirre was the Mavericks' first ever No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. He is also the only other first overall pick aside from Cooper Flagg in Mavericks franchise history.

Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41, Derek Harper's No. 12, Rolando Blackman's No. 22 and Brad Davis' No. 15 are the only other jersey numbers currently retired by the Mavericks. Aguirre will become the fifth player in franchise history to have a jersey number retired.

Mark Aguirre's career with the Mavericks

A three-time NBA All-Star, Aguirre spent the first portion of his NBA career in Dallas — playing with the Mavs from the 1981-82 season until the 1988-89 campaign. In addition to the Mavericks, Aguirre also spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers during his career. However, each of his All-Star selections came in Dallas.

Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont released a statement on the decision to retire Aguirre's No. 24 jersey.

“As we look back on 45 years of this franchise, it is a great honor to recognize one of our legends,” Dumont said. “Mark’s legacy as a foundational player is defined by excellence, determination and commitment. We are proud to pay tribute to his profound impact on this organization by retiring his jersey and immortalizing his legacy as one of the Mavericks’ greats.”

Aguirre's No. 24 jersey will be retired during a halftime ceremony on January 29. Fans who attend the January 29th game against the Charlotte Hornets will receive Mark Aguirre memorabilia.