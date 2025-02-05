The primary storyline in the NBA over the past few days has been the shocking Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. Of course, Doncic and Davis have received the most attention from that specific deal. The Mavericks played the Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers played the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, however, both Davis and Doncic did not play. Max Christie, who was also involved in the trade, was available for the Mavs-76ers game, though.

The Lakers defeated the Clippers 122-97. Meanwhile, the Mavs were narrowly defeated 118-116 by the 76ers. Christie played well in his Mavs debut, however.

The 21-year-old guard scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, three assists and one steal. It was certainly a tremendous way to begin his Mavericks career.

Following the game, most of the conversations centered around Doncic's departure from the Mavs. Christie's play should not be overlooked, though.

Christie was added to one of the most historic trades in NBA history. He was likely feeling some pressure given all of the backlash the Mavs have received for the trade from fans. Nevertheless, Christie remained calm and looked confident on the floor.

Sure, his statistics were impressive. However, Christie's poise was his primary takeaway from Tuesday night. At only 21 years old, Christie displayed the ability to find success despite dealing with immense pressure.

What Max Christie brings to Mavericks

The Mavericks traded Quentin Grimes to the 76ers for Caleb Martin ahead of Tuesday's game. Why would they trade Grimes, who is only 24 years old? Well, one of the reasons likely has to do with the Christie acquisition.

The Mavericks clearly believe in Christie's ceiling. He could end up being a replacement for Grimes. Had Grimes stayed with the Mavs, he may have lost some minutes given Christie's presence.

Through 46 games played with the Lakers during the 2024-25 season, Christie averaged 8.5 points while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

At the very least, Christie will provide the Mavericks with guard depth. He could become a consistent scoring threat while playing alongside Kyrie Irving.

Anthony Davis is unquestionably the best player the Mavericks received in the Luka Doncic trade, but Christie has an opportunity to make a significant impact.