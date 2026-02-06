“I'M HERE!” That's what Anthony Davis exclaimed to the applauding crowd at American Airlines Center after a big play during his debut for the Dallas Mavericks last year.

It didn't take long for him to be gone.

The AD era in Dallas ended before it even began, as the Mavericks traded him to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, along with D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum in exchange for Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, and five future draft picks.

Michael Finley, the interim general manager of the Mavericks, stressed that they had to make a move ahead of the trade deadline, as reported by ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“We needed to do something to bring back the winning culture here in Dallas. We thought that doing the move that we did puts us back in that conversation, gives the fans something to be excited about,” said Finley.

“I think we're moving in the right direction by doing the move that we did. It puts us in the mindset of having a championship atmosphere around here, and that's what it's all about. I think we've achieved that.”

Dallas already had a championship atmosphere when it returned to the NBA Finals in 2024, led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks, however, shockingly traded Doncic, along with Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber, in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz before last season's trade deadline. Dallas received Davis, Max Christie, and a future draft pick.

Davis only played 29 games for Dallas as injuries once again hampered him.

The exit of the All-Star forward further signaled that the Mavericks are now Cooper Flagg's team, and he will be tasked with carrying them in the AD—After Davis—era.