DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks earned a 103-96 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. It is no secret that the Mavs have endured injury trouble, especially at the center position. On Thursday, though, center Moses Brown stepped up for Dallas.

Brown scored 11 early points in the first half to lead Dallas to a 50-49 advantage. His effort provided the Mavericks with a pivotal boost early in the contest. Brown finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

“Mainly execution,” Brown said of what he wanted to give the Mavs on Thursday. “I haven't started for this team, I haven't played for this team all year, so coming in I just wanted to be a good fit. Setting good screens, getting guys open, coming with the same energy and approach that I watch these guys on TV have.”

Brown, 25, was recently signed to a 10-day contract, as Thursday was his first start of the season. He previously played in Dallas, however, appearing in 26 games with the Mavs during the 2021-22 campaign.

Kyrie Irving and Moses Brown seemed to develop chemistry with one another throughout the game. Irving is one of the better play-making guards in the NBA, so the duo's success is not especially surprising. Still, it is promising that Brown looked quite comfortable in only his third game with the Mavs this season. Having Irving on his side likely helped in that regard.

“I have experience playing with Kyrie… Me and Kyrie kind of got that chemistry already,” Brown said of playing alongside Irving. “I know he's really aggressive. I know people change the way their gameplans are gonna be because he's good at what he does. That being said, I tried to make sure I gave him enough space to score and just complement him best I could.”

Thursday's contest represented the first of a three-game road trip. Dallas will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday and Sacramento Kings on Monday before going on the road once again.