The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-114 in a wild overtime finish on Thursday at the American Airlines Center. Cooper Flagg led the way with 23 points, while Naji Marshall thrived despite playing with an illness. Marshall shut down the Michael Jordan flu game comparison, according to Mavs' insider Mike Curtis.

Jason Kidd called last night a “Flu Game” for Naji Marshall, who played through an illness. The Mavs forward had a different way to describe it. “It definitely was tough…Michael Jordan had what 40 when he had his Flu Game? (I had) 16, man. Bubbleguts Game.” pic.twitter.com/HFdNHJWBMx — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

This game was supposed to be the Cade Cunningham hometown thriller. Instead, Cunningham struggled, shooting just 12 of 30, including 2 of 9 from the three-point line. Cunningham also failed to make a game-tying shot in overtime. Also, Flagg posterized Cunningham with a big dunk at one point.

Marshall finished with 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Likewise, he went 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. It was a big win for the Mavs, who prevailed despite blowing a 12-point lead they had in the fourth quarter. It was a big Mavs' win, as they attempt to dig themselves out of the hole they have put themselves in.

The Mavericks won despite shooting just 44.9% from the floor, including 18.5% from beyond the arc. But they were able to win this game because they contained the Pistons. Detroit shot just 38.5% from the field, including 18.2% from the triples. The Mavericks won despite losing the board battle 62-51. But their defense stepped up with 15 blocked shots. The Mavericks also overcame 17 turnovers.

Marshall has been fairly consistent recently, scoring at least 15 points in six consecutive games. With Kyrie Irving out indefinitely, the Mavs need all the help they can get next to Flagg and Anthony Davis. The win improved the Mavericks' record to 11-17, and they currently sit 11th in the Western Conference. They now travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers.