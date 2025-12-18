The NBA Cup has finished, and Cade Cunningham will lead the Detroit Pistons into a battle with the Dallas Mavericks. In an interview before the game, Cunningham gave high praise to NBA Hall of Famer and Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, according to Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.

"Dirk, that's the man. That's my guy." – Cade Cunningham

Cunningham is from Arlington, Texas, and stated that he grew up as a Mavericks fan. Additionally, he noted that this was home for him, and it was always great to play in front of his family. Cunningham stated that Nowitzki was his favorite player growing up.

Nowitzki had one of the most prolific careers of all time, all spent with the Mavericks. Over a 21-year career, he played 1,522 games while averaging 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Also, he shot 47.1% from the floor, including 38% from beyond the arc. Nowitzki also achieved one of the greatest accomplishments in the NBA, winning the championship in 2011 after upsetting the Miami Heat team featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Cunningham has already made an impact in his short time in the NBA and has put the Pistons on his back this season. After beating the Boston Celtics, the Pistons hope to continue their momentum as they are currently 21-5. This game against the Mavs will be the end of a quick two-game trip. Cunningham is averaging 27.1 points and 9.2 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from the floor.

Cunningham will be ready to put on a show as he plays in front of his family and friends. While the Pistons have thrived, the Mavs have struggled, going 10-17 in their first 27 games. Cunningham hopes to help the Pistons keep rolling while avoiding a letdown against a struggling team.