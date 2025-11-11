There have been major concerns surrounding Joel Embiid's overall knee health entering the 2025-26 season, and the Philadelphia 76ers have been cautious with his minutes through the first three weeks of the new season. Embiid has not played over 26 minutes in a game, and he will not play in any back-to-backs.

Now, coming off an extended rest after not playing against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Embiid has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Boston Celtics with what the team is labeling as “right knee soreness” on the injury report.

However, Embiid's injury came with some extra language from the team that could hint at the former league MVP missing extended time.

Along with ruling Embiid out for Tuesday night's game against Boston, the 76ers also stated that the star big man will be evaluated by doctors for his ongoing right knee soreness, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. At this time, the Sixers have not provided any further details on Embiid's status past being out for their game against the Celtics.

Throughout his career, Embiid's left knee has been the biggest concern, as he underwent arthroscopic surgery in April 2025. Now, Embiid is dealing with issues with his right knee, signaling that something else could now be wrong.

He was not listed on the injury report entering Tuesday and was expected to play against the Celtics before the team provided this update in the afternoon. Now, Embiid's status for the 76ers' next game on Friday will be in question since he is consulting with doctors about his right knee.

Article Continues Below

Embiid last played on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors, a game the Sixers won 130-120, with Embiid scoring 29 points in 26 minutes.

In Embiid's absence on Tuesday night, Tyrese Maxey will continue to do the heavy lifting for the 76ers. Maxey has averaged a league-high 41.1 minutes per game this season, leading to some concerns about whether head coach Nick Nurse is wearing down the young guard too early in the season.

Then again, Maxey has not looked fatigued on the court, as he is averaging 33.2 points and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor as the 76ers' primary playmaker and scorer.

The 76ers are currently 6-4 entering Tuesday night's home game against the Celtics. A win would put them in a multi-team tie with a handful of teams for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Whether they win or lose against the Celtics, all eyes will now be on Embiid's knee health, as his absence looms large over the Sixers' ability to find success throughout the 2025-26 season.