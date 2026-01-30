Cooper Flagg had himself a night on Thursday, but the Dallas Mavericks fell short as they lost to the Charlotte Hornets, 123-121, in a pulsating contest at American Airlines Center.

Kon Knueppel, Flagg's former teammate at Duke, drained the game-winning free throws with 4.1 seconds left to give the Hornets their fifth straight win. Knueppel finished with a career-high 34 points, including eight three-pointers.

Flagg also had a masterful showing for the Mavericks, exploding for a career-high 49 points on 20-of-29 field goals. He also had 10 rebounds and three assists.

After the game, PJ Washington posted on his Instagram Story a picture of Flagg, adding the caption, “ROY,” as shared by The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

PJ Washington has a a simple message to describe Cooper Flagg’s career-night: “ROY.” pic.twitter.com/77q1yElvhz — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) January 30, 2026

Did Washington send a subtle message to Knueppel?

Flagg and Knueppel are the clear frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year plum, and their high-scoring matchup further proved that.

Somewhere out there, Duke coach Jon Scheyer is proudly nodding his head.

The 19-year-old Flagg set the NBA record for most points in a game by a teenager. He surpassed the previous mark of the late Cliff Robinson, who scored 45 points as a 19-year-old in 1980.

Flagg scored 25 points in the first half to get the Mavericks back in the game after their lackluster start. The Mavericks still had a chance to win the game or send it to overtime, but Flagg missed his 20-foot jumper as time expired.

Washington chipped in 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Dallas has now lost three straight games, dropping to 19-29, including 14-14 at home.