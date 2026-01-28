The stage is set for the NBA Rising Stars Challenge in next month's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles after the player draft on Tuesday.

The three coaches, NBA legends Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and Carmelo Anthony, formed their lineups made up of the league's top rookies and sophomores.

Also part of the mini-tournament is a team composed of players from the G League. It will be handled by former NBA guard Austin Rivers.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg went to Team Melo as the No. 1 pick. Joining him on the squad are San Antonio Spurs guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, and Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles.

Team T-Mac picked second and chose Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel. He will play alongside Washington Wizards teammates Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson, Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson.

Team Carter, meanwhile, selected Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe as the No. 3 pick. The rest of the squad includes Grizzlies wingmen Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells, Pelicans center Derik Queen, Wizards forward Kyshawn George, Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, and Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin.

The four teams will compete in a three-game tournament at the Intuit Dome. The two elimination games will be played to a target score of 40 points, while the championship game will be played up to a target score of 25 points.

Last year, the team coached by NBA icon Chris Mullin ruled the Rising Stars Challenge, with Castle being named as MVP.