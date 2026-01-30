Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg woke up the crowd at American Airlines Center on Thursday amid their lackluster start against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Mavericks found themselves down by double digits early on after the Hornets, who are on a four-game winning streak, outscored them in the first quarter, 33-20.

In the second frame, Flagg had enough. He drove past Brandon Miller and attacked the rim before throwing down the nasty facial against Moussa Diabate, stirring the fans into a frenzy.

COOPER FLAGG POSTER SLAM ON MOUSSA DIABATE 🍿 pic.twitter.com/La6Drt9J60 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2026

You want an autograph with your poster, Diabate?

The 19-year-old Flagg continues to impress, living up to the hype of being the top overall pick.

The Mavericks cut the Hornets' lead to just a solitary point at halftime, 59-58. Flagg already has 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Flagg returned to action after sitting out their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Dallas lost, 118-105.

He probably did not want to miss playing against Kon Knueppel, his former Duke teammate. They are neck-and-neck for the Rookie of the Year trophy, as Knueppel, the fourth overall pick, has been exceptional for the Hornets as well.

Flagg and Knueppel will battle again in the Rising Stars Challenge in next month's All-Star Friday in Los Angeles.

After a slow start to his career, Flagg has settled down. He has adjusted to the pace and physicality in the NBA, even fearlessly dunking on people and setting multiple records.

With Anthony Davis possibly being traded and Kyrie Irving still out of commission, the Mavericks are definitely Flagg's team now.