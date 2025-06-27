Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison became an instant villain when Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. And while that is understandable, things have quickly started to look up for the Mavericks once again.

This was partly due to them snagging the number 1 pick for the 2025 NBA Draft, despite having just a 1.8% chance. That pick was used to get Cooper Flagg, who has been deemed a generational star.

Now, Shams Charania has branded the Mavericks’ new-look frontcourt the best in the NBA, and even that seems understandable.

“What Nico Harrison, the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, is building is arguably the best frontcourt in the NBA,” he said on ESPN’s Get Up.

The statement comes after the Mavericks have already made multiple consolidation moves this offseason. With Flagg coming in, and the likes of Anthony Davis and Derrick Lively II at their disposal, the Mavericks have an offensive lineup that can rival any team. Charania also mentioned Daniel Gafford, who has recently signed a three-year, almost $60 million deal, along with Kyrie Irving.

“The big question of course is the health of Kyrie Irving,” Shams said.

Charania believes that as Dallas waits for Irving to return from his torn ACL, Flagg can act as a stopgap to replace the veteran’s offensive output. Upon his return, the Mavericks will indeed have an eye-watering frontcourt roster.

Mavericks' new-look frontcourt

Since his arrival, AD has averaged 20 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in nine games. Lively added 8.7 points on 70.2% efficiency with 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in his sophomore year, while Gafford posted his career-high in points, averaging 12.3 per game last season. Klay Thompson has also averaged 14 points per game since his arrival in Dallas.

That, in addition to Washington’s 14.7 points and 7.8 boards and the bench impact of Naji Marshall and Kai Jones, makes Dallas lethal offensively. Of course, it remains to be seen how big of an impact Flagg is able to make in his rookie season. The former Duke star had 19.2 points and 7.5 boards per game in his solitary college campaign.

All in all, there is little doubt that the Mavericks have one of the, if not the best frontcourt in the NBA for the upcoming season.