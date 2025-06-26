The Dallas Mavericks officially selected Duke star forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, confirming what many had anticipated for months. Flagg, the 18-year-old phenom from Maine, had long been projected as the top prospect of the class, and Dallas landed him despite entering the draft lottery with just a 1.8% chance of securing the first pick.

The improbability of the Mavericks winning the lottery, especially just three months after trading franchise star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, has led to widespread speculation online. Some fans and conspiracy theorists allege the lottery was manipulated to compensate the Mavericks for the controversial trade, which brought Anthony Davis to Dallas in a three-team deal that also included the Utah Jazz.

When asked directly about the lottery rigging theories by OutKick on draft night, Flagg responded with a light chuckle.

“I don't know what to say about that,” Flagg noted. “I have no insider information if that's what you're looking for, but I just feel blessed for the way it all worked out.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the speculation earlier this week, stating during a pre-draft press conference that the league was not tipped off in advance about the Doncic trade.

“Luka is a good example where the teams are very secretive; they're not necessarily tipping us off,” Silver said. “We had heard about it before the public, but it was only a matter of hours.”

Silver also clarified that he has no authority to veto trades and wouldn’t have done so even if he did.

Regardless of the noise surrounding the process, the Mavericks have now secured one of the most hyped draft prospects in recent memory. Flagg played one season at Duke, leading the team to a Final Four appearance and averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. He also shot 38.5% from 3-point range and 84% from the free-throw line. According to Synergy Analytics, he ranked in the 85th percentile or better in scoring as a ball handler in pick-and-rolls, post-ups, and transition.

Flagg's awards include winning the Wooden Award as the nation's top college player, being named ACC Rookie of the Year, and making the ACC All-Defensive Team. He also set an ACC freshman record by scoring 42 points against Notre Dame and became only the fourth freshman in history to win the Associated Press Men's National Player of the Year.

Flagg was the Mavericks' second-ever No. 1 overall pick in the NBA, the first since they selected Mark Aguirre in 1981. Amid backlash from fans over the Doncic trade, Cooper Flagg now represents the hope for a new era in Dallas. Whether or not conspiracy theories persist, the Mavericks are moving forward with a generational talent who could redefine the franchise’s future.