The 2025 Washington Mystics weren't supposed to be .500 at the All-Star Break, but that doesn't matter anymore. They're tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA's seventh seed at 11-11, four spots ahead of where WNBA.com ranked them before the season started.

The media's low preseason expectations of the Mystics were understandable. The team was entering Year 1 of a rebuild with a new front office, head coach, and four rookies. However, two of those rookies were No. 3 overall pick Sonia Citron and No. 4 pick Kiki Iriafen, who both became All-Stars after torrid starts to their seasons. Veteran guard Brittney Sykes was also named an All-Star injury replacement for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

The acquisition of Citron is an early feather in the new administration's cap, as it flipped veteran guard Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky for the No. 3 pick, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and a 2027 second-rounder in February. Atkins is second only to Angel Reese on the Sky with 13.9 points per game on 42.5 percent shooting (35.4 percent 3 PT), but Citron is already besting her with 14.1 points on 45 percent shooting (36.5 percent 3 PT). On top of that, Citron is seven years younger and is still ascending, while Atkins is in her prime.

Meanwhile, Iriafen is third among rookies with 11.9 points on 46 percent shooting, second only to Citron and No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers (18.4). The USC alum also leads with 8.5 rebounds, and Citron is second with five.

With that being said, head coach Sydney Johnson pointed out after practice on July 2 that there are several reasons for the team's early success besides its star rookie duo.

Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson said that the team’s 8-9 record is “pretty good” for the young group. He said the defense has been “remarkable,” and thinks that Jade Melbourne and Sug Sutton haven’t been talked about enough. Also said Shakira Austin “lifts the team up.” pic.twitter.com/Y9Uvh7CcYU — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We have a number of players who are improving and enjoying playing ball, enjoying competing with each other…8-9 is pretty good for this group, and we wanna build on it,” he said. “I think Sug [Sutton] and Jade [Melbourne]…holy cow. Between the two of them, the impact that they've had on this team, where they can push pace, they're more pronounced in terms of their on-court leadership, their shot-making, they've brought their turnovers down. The two of them, I'm not sure that's talked about enough. Sug and Jade are wonderful.”

Sutton and Melbourne are two veteran guards that have each contributed in different ways. Sutton is second on the team with a 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio, leads with a 41.8 three-point percentage, and is tied for second in steals, while Melbourne is third with 2.7 assists per game and is fourth with a 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio. Although neither player is elite, those contributions make all the difference in close games, and 11 of Washington's contests have been decided by two possessions or less.

“I think ‘Kira's [Shakira Austin's] return, and how she's been able to lift our team up [has been vital],” he continued. “We've always known that individually she's super talented, but for her to lift our team up and for us to play better both offensively and defensively is outstanding. Slim, a likely All-Star…I could go on, but those are a few names that come right away.”

Austin's return from injury has been another key ingredient to the Mystics' success. The 6-foot-5-inch big earned All-Rookie honors in 2022, but had injury-shortened campaigns the last two seasons. This year, she's played 19 out of 22 games and is third on the team with 12.4 points and second with 6.6 rebounds per game.

Other than the 31-year-old Sykes, Washington's top eight scorers are all 26 or younger. Citron, Iriafen, and Austin are already top contributors, while second-round rookie Lucy Olsen has shown flashes (two games with 14-plus points). Additionally, No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore (ACL) will be back healthy next season, giving even more promise to the team's future.

For now, the Mystics can hang their hats on the fact that they're in playoff position despite being the league's youngest team. If this is their floor over the coming years, then the fanbase has plenty to look forward to.