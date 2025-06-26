DALLAS, TX — Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison spoke to reporters following the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Of course, the Mavs' Cooper Flagg first overall selection was a popular subject of discussion. As far as expectations for Flagg's rookie season are concerned, Harrison is not focused on the 18-year-old's ceiling in his first season in the NBA.

“I don't really think about what his ceiling is for his rookie season,” Harrison told reporters. “I think we have a team that will let him… Whatever his time-frame is, our team will allow him to have that time-frame. We won't rush it. We won't slow it. When he's ready, he's gonna get everything that he can handle and more.”

Flagg features a respectable all-around game. He's drawn some comparisons to stars such as Jayson Tatum. He plays well on both ends of the floor and his scoring ceiling is especially intriguing.

At just 18 years old, though, Harrison isn't concerned about Flagg's rookie year ceiling. He knows there could be an adjustment to the NBA level. With that being said, it wouldn't surprise anyone to see Flagg enjoy a big rookie year.

Cooper Flagg's role with the Mavericks

Flagg's role in Dallas will be something to closely monitor. He's a versatile forward who can realistically play multiple positions.

“When you really have a good culture, I don't think it matters, like, who is the focal point, who is the guy,” Harrison said. “I think if you're just playing, everybody is focused on winning, the ball is gonna find people and you're gonna play. When he came here, six guys took him out to dinner that night. That's kind of unique for a team that didn't make the playoffs and six of their players are taking the potential draft pick out to dinner.

“I think our culture is a lot stronger than people realize. So I don't worry about the focal point thing… We're just gonna play basketball. As he develops, as he progresses I think this team is gonna embrace him. One of the things, he did a workout while he was here. PJ (Washington) was there. I said, ‘hey PJ, you think you guys can play together?' He's like, ‘yeah, we can play together.' I don't see any jealousy. I think guys are excited to play with him.”

Harrison's comments describe a positive culture in Dallas. The Mavericks likely had to make an adjustment following the Luka Doncic trade, as he was the focal point of the offense. Nevertheless, the team is clearly ready for this next chapter with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving (once he returns from injury) leading the way. PJ Washington has also stepped up as a leader, and he is prepared to play alongside Cooper Flagg as Harrison mentioned.

Washington has been mentioned in trade rumors. Could a deal come to fruition? Sure, but Harrison's comments suggest that Dallas wants to keep him on the roster.

It remains to be seen what Flagg's specific role will be with the Mavs, but the players seem to already be welcoming him to the city. The same can be said for fans, who were energized at the team's draft party on Wednesday night.

It is a new chapter for the Dallas Mavericks. The chapter could bring successful results if Flagg plays up to his potential and the veteran stars lead the way.