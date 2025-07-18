The Chicago Cubs got off to a solid start in their first game after the All-Star break as they registered a 4-1 triumph over the streaking Boston Red Sox Friday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs began the game decisively in the first inning as slugger Seiya Suzuki drove the first pitch he saw from Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito over the fence in deep left center field for a 3-run home run.

"Put men on base in front of him, and good things seem to happen this year." Craig Counsell on Seiya Suzuki's incredible offensive season 💪 pic.twitter.com/iViBUmZHfd — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 18, 2025

The Cubs jumped on Giolito right from the start as Michael Busch and Kyle Tucker worked walks off of Giolito before Suzuki came to the plate. Suzuki's home run was his 26th of the season and Cubs manager Craig Counsell was thrilled with the long ball against the Red Sox and Suzuki's overall contribution to this point in the 2025 season.

“Seiya is have a tremendous offensive season for us this year,” Counsell said. “His other at bats besides the home run, he hit the ball hard. You put runners on base for him this year and good things seem to happen. We'll try to continue to give him those opportunities and we have the players that have given us a good offense this season.”

Suzuki remains motivated after All-Star snub

Suzuki has been tremendous for the Cubs through the middle of July. He is slashing .363/.319/.547 with 26 home runs and 80 runs batted in. Despite his brilliance through the first half of the season, Suzuki was not named to the National League All-Star team. He has been driving in big runs all season and it's easy to view the move of denying him an All-Star opportunity as a significant snub.

Teammates Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker started in the outfield for the National League team in the All-Star Game. The National League emerged with a 7-6 triumph over the American League by virtue of its victory in a home run “swing-off.”

The Cubs are in first place in the National League Central. They had a 1.0 game lead over the charging Milwaukee Brewers in the division as the Cubs began play in the second half of the season.

The win over the Red Sox came against a team that had won 10 consecutive games and had moved into the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

The series between the two storied franchises will continue Saturday night. The Cubs will send left-handed ace Shota Imanaga to the mound against Red Sox starter Brayan Bello.