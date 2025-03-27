When the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, it set the basketball world ablaze. However, Spencer Dinwiddie didn't see much of an issue with it.

That's not to say that Dinwiddie supported the trade entirely. Despite any justification, Dinwiddie is getting tired of the disrespect surrounding Davis.

The latter is one of the top two-way players and one of the best big men in the NBA. As a result, it made Dinwiddie eager to play with him.

On the Club 520 Podcast, the Mavericks guard wants people to stop hating on the trade.

They are both my friends and L to me is probably the best offensive player in the NBA right now,” Dinwiddie said. “But AD might be the best two-way player. Probably him and Giannis (Antetokounmpo). So it’s a tough position to be in like I said.

“The only thing that sucks is they’re acting like AD is a bum, that’s the crazy part. You could feel how you feel about the trade. Win, lose, better for now, better for the future, whatever it may be. We’ve got to stop acting like AD isn’t AD bro. We got to stop.”

Spencer Dinwiddie sees Anthony Davis as elite for the Mavericks

While Davis is finally recovering from injury, Dinwiddie makes an intriguing point. He is one of the best defensive players in the league. Not to mention, his inside-out game is a nightmare for opponents to defend.

He's too quick for center but too strong for forwards. It's the perfect mix for the Mavericks. On a team with guys like Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, they have plenty of size.

Interestingly enough, that versatility was a big component of their defense in the playoffs. Although they lost in five games to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, they had a nice lineup.

Inserting Davis for Doncic is tough but it cleans up a ton of work defensively. Being healthy is the main concern at this point. Not to mention, Davis missed 18 games before returning against the Brooklyn Nets.

Still, the Mavericks would be out of the play-in tournament if the season were to end today. However, if they have the same record as the Phoenix Suns, they would also be out.

Regardless of whether or not the trade was a win or loss for the Mavericks, people will continue to be discontent. If they reach the playoffs though, it might eliminate some of those temporary frustrations.