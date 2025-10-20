Ahead of the Opening Night, ESPN's Stephen A Smith made a big Dallas Mavericks prediction for the 2025-26 campaign with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in mind. As is the case for most teams, health is critical to one's chances of making a run at the title. However, for Smith, the Mavericks, led by All-Star Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, are different compared to other championship-contending teams.

Smith says Davis and Irving have enough talent around them to lead the Mavericks to dethrone the champion Thunder, he said, alongside Carmelo Anthony, per 7PM in Brooklyn.

“If Kyrie Irving comes back healthy and Anthony Davis is healthy, I think Dallas should be the favorite to win it all,” Smith said. “Let me tell you why I feel this way: Oklahoma is the reigning defending champion. They pretty much had their way with most teams before the NBA Finals — before it was pushed to seven games. Not Dallas. The year before, they took Oklahoma City out. Kyrie and those boys is they're kryptonite.”

Irving and the Mavericks eliminated the Thunder, 4-2, en route to reaching the NBA Finals in 2024.

“Cooper Flagg can play. He's just a rookie but he can play. Then, not only that, you got Anthony Davis,” Smith added. “Anthony Davis, who doesn't have to play the five. I got news for you: Lively, Gafford, and these brothers, can play. Then, you got PJ Washington, who can play. Jason Kidd can coach. I believe that the Dallas Mavericks, if healthy, will win the chip.”

"If Kyrie Irving comes back healthy, and Anthony Davis is healthy. I think Dallas should be the favorite to win it all." Do you agree with Stephen A. Smith? 🤔 (via @7PMinBrooklyn)pic.twitter.com/anxmg0ggbp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 20, 2025

Stephen A Smith's names Mavericks, others title contenders

Article Continues Below

ESPN's Stephen A Smith considers the Rockets and Lakers to be title contenders in the Western Conference, but if healthy, the Mavericks are his favorite. The rave reviews surrounding Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg compounded by the championship experience between Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving only strengthens Smith's case, which includes the Mavs' Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and PJ Washington.

Still, health is the biggest contributing factor for Smith, who also mentioned the Rockets and the Lakers, while talking about the biggest title contenders in the Western Conference.

“The Lakers have a chance. I'm not ruling out Houston because Ime Udoka can coach his a** off and KD is KD, and what they really needed was a number one option, and they got in KD, who's the truth,” Smith said. “Still, all of that's true, but I just believe the Dallas Mavericks, with Kyrie Irving — not just Kyrie — all of those other guys, they got size at every position except Kyrie, but guess what? It don't matter. Defensively, it would, but offensively, you're not stopping Kyrie.”

The Mavericks will host the Spurs in their season opener on Wednesday.