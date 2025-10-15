The Dallas Mavericks have been through more turbulence in one calendar year than most franchises experience in five. From a Finals berth to a shocking Play-In exit, from devastating injuries to a draft-night miracle, the Mavs’ recent timeline has felt more like a Hollywood script than an NBA season log. But as the dust settles and the 2025-26 campaign looms, one prediction feels both bold and entirely believable: the Mavericks will return to the postseason.

This is not about blind optimism; it’s about timing, growth, and the convergence of talent finally taking shape. With Anthony Davis anchoring the frontcourt, Cooper Flagg entering the league as one of the most heralded rookies in recent memory, and D’Angelo Russell filling the much-needed point guard role until Kyrie Irving returns, Dallas looks ready to stabilize, compete, and climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

A new era begins with Cooper Flagg

Every once in a while, the NBA delivers a player who feels destined to change the direction of a franchise. For Dallas, that player is Cooper Flagg. His arrival marks the beginning of a new era, one that might define the Mavs’ next decade just as Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Dončić once did before him.

What makes Flagg so compelling isn’t just his resume, his dominance in high school, his March Madness run at Duke, or his poise with Team USA’s Select Team, but how seamlessly his skill set fits the modern NBA. At 6-foot-8 with elite defensive instincts, shot versatility, and high basketball IQ, Flagg already looks like a player who can tilt games by doing the little things that win possessions.

More importantly, Flagg isn’t entering a rebuild. He’s joining a team that expects to win. That’s an advantage most top picks don’t have. Davis, Klay Thompson, and P.J. Washington will give him the kind of veteran structure that accelerates development. And while the Mavericks won’t rely on him to carry the offense, Flagg’s ability to make winning plays on both ends could quickly elevate him from rookie contributor to cornerstone.

If the Mavericks are to make the playoffs, it will start with how quickly Flagg can adapt to NBA speed. His poise, instincts, and willingness to defend are already there. Now, it’s about consistency, and if his track record is any indication, that won’t take long.

Anthony Davis: The anchor of Dallas’ revival

When Dallas traded for Anthony Davis in February 2025, the move signaled something bigger than just star-hunting; it was a commitment to building an identity. Davis’s presence immediately changed the Mavs’ ceiling. The pairing with Kyrie Irving was supposed to ignite a top-heavy playoff threat, but fate had other plans.

Injuries robbed the team of that vision, leaving Davis to watch helplessly from the sidelines as the season slipped away.

Now healthy, Davis enters the 2025-26 season with something to prove. He’s no longer just the All-NBA big man who dominates on both ends; he’s the centerpiece of a franchise trying to reestablish itself among the West’s elite. And the conditions are ripe for him to thrive.

Dallas has quietly built a frontcourt rotation that plays perfectly to Davis’ strengths. P.J. Washington can stretch the floor as a corner shooter and secondary defender. Daniel Gafford gives the team a rim-running option for physical matchups.

Cooper Flagg provides a young, high-motor complement capable of guarding wings and helping on the glass. With that combination, Davis won’t be overextended defensively like he was in stretches with the Lakers.

Offensively, the addition of D’Angelo Russell also gives Davis a steady pick-and-roll partner while Kyrie recovers. Russell’s midrange game and court vision should unlock more short-roll opportunities for Davis, keeping him engaged and efficient without requiring him to create offense in isolation.

The X-factor here is health. Davis has battled injuries for much of his career, but when he’s available, he’s still one of the league’s most impactful two-way forces. If he plays 65-plus games, the Mavericks will have an All-NBA defender anchoring a top-10 defense, and that alone could carry them to a playoff seed in the West.

A rebuilt core and renewed identity

Beyond Flagg and Davis, the Mavericks’ rotation tells a story of balance and resilience. The front office didn’t overhaul the team for the sake of noise; they made calculated decisions to complement their stars. D’Angelo Russell’s signing provides immediate playmaking relief while Kyrie Irving recovers.

He’s streaky, but his ability to run an offense, score off the dribble, and feed bigs in rhythm gives Dallas a stabilizing force in the halfcourt.

Then there’s Klay Thompson, who’s no longer the All-Star sharpshooter of old but still offers invaluable floor spacing and leadership. His presence stretches defenses and eases the offensive burden on Davis and Flagg, while his experience from championship runs brings accountability to a locker room that needs it.

The result? A team that might not be the flashiest but is structured, balanced, and equipped to survive the marathon of an NBA season. Dallas’ ceiling will hinge on how quickly their chemistry gels, but their floor has risen dramatically from last year’s inconsistency.

From chaos to contender again

This prediction might sound bold on paper, but it’s grounded in the logic of a franchise rediscovering its rhythm. The Mavericks’ 2025-26 season isn’t about immediate championship contention; it’s about reestablishing relevance, cohesion, and culture.

Anthony Davis anchors the defense. Cooper Flagg symbolizes the future. D’Angelo Russell steadies the offense until Kyrie Irving returns to add the finishing touch. Together, they form a foundation that’s both exciting and sustainable.

After a chaotic year of highs and heartbreak, the most realistic and bold outcome is that the Dallas Mavericks find their footing and return to the postseason.