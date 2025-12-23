While fans are wondering about the injury status of Dallas Mavericks star rookie Cooper Flagg and veteran Klay Thompson, their status for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans has been revealed. As the Mavericks' dynamic shooter in Thompson has been on the injury report recently, it seems that he and Flagg will be good to go.

As noted by ClutchPoints' Dallas reporter Joey Mistretta on the team's media account, Flagg and Thompson will be “available” for the contest as they were listed with back and knee injuries, respectively.

“Mavs Injury Update at NOP,” the Mavericks' PR account posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Cooper Flagg (back contusion) – AVAILABLE, Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) – AVAILABLE, Max Christie (illness) – OUT, Dante Exum (right knee surgery) – OUT, Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) – OUT. Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) – OUT.”

Flagg and Thompson were both listed as questionable going into the contest, in danger of missing Monday night's game, but both will be back in the lineup, hoping to right the ship of this Mavericks team. There's no denying that Flagg and Thompson are crucial to the team and are needed if the unit wants to potentially win more games with Anthony Davis, especially as they await the return of star guard Kyrie Irving.

At any rate, Dallas is currently at an 11-18 record, looking to turn around their season as Monday's game against the Pelicans could be the first step in the right direction. The team won't have much time to rest afterward,s as Monday's contest is the first of a back-to-back with Tuesday night having a matchup against the Denver Nuggets.