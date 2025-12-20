The Dallas Mavericks visit the Philadelphia on Saturday night. Star forward/center Anthony Davis is on the injury report alongside Klay Thompson, with the former being listed as probable and the latter as questionable. Davis is dealing with an illness, while Thompson has left knee soreness after playing just 19 minutes in their win over the Pistons. Here's everything we know about Anthony Davis' injury and his playing status vs. the 76ers.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. 76ers

Davis is listed as probable on the injury report. That means that the Mavericks forward will more likely than not suit up against the 76ers. This marks the second straight game for Davis after missing their game against the Jazz.

The Mavericks are starting to gain some semblance of form over the last few weeks. A 5-5 record through the last ten games isn't anything to write home about, yes. Going .500 is better than their performance at the start of the season, though, and Davis has been an integral part of their defense over the course of the season.

Davis has been dealing with injury issues all season long, but he's been really good for the Mavericks when he's on the court. He had a quiet game offensively against the Pistons, scoring just 15 points, but he made up for it on defense with 14 boards and three blocks on the night. Davis is averaging 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 50.5% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. He has missed six games so far.

Thompson, on the other hand, has been struggling mightily this season. Coming off the bench against the Pistons in their last game, the Mavericks guard scored just five points on eight shot attempts with two assists and one rebound. Thompson is averaging 10.8 points on 36.7% shooting from the field and 35.7% from deep.

So, when it comes to the question of if Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer is probably.

Mavericks injury report

Davis, Anthony: Probable

Exum, Dante: Out

Irving, Kyrie: Out

Lively II, Dereck: Out

Thompson, Klay: Questionable

76ers injury report

No update yet.