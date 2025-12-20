Like all other teams, the Golden State Warriors are looking at their trade options. But they are really honing in on snatching up a big man.

According to Chris Haynes of NBA TV, Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton, and Robert Williams III are on the short list.

“The Warriors are buyers… they are looking for size and athleticism… a list of targets are Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton, and Robert Williams.”

"The Warriors are buyers… they are looking for size and athleticism… a list of targets are Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton, and Robert Williams." Chris Haynes speaks on what the Warriors are looking for in this upcoming trade deadline

Meanwhile, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has reported that the Warriors' interest in all three has been reported for the last year.

Siegel has reported that Claxton was brought up in the context of the Warriors trading away Jonathan Kuminga.

“One name that has come up in discussions around the league as a potential target for the Warriors is Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton. However, there has been pushback to such a scenario involving Kuminga, as the Nets could have pursued the young forward at any point during the summer while he was a restricted free agent. It doesn't appear as if Brooklyn has any interest in Kuminga.”

Meanwhile, Gafford was mentioned as part of a three-way trade with the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. The idea would be the Warriors would receive Gafford, Ayo Dosunmu, and Chicago's second round pick. Kuminga, center Trayce Jackson-Davis, and two Dallas second round picks would head to Chicago.

Then, the Mavericks would get Coby White. Also, Williams' name has been mentioned among potential frontcourt options, per Siegel.

Why are the Warriors looking for a center?

Presently, Golden State is 13-15. They also have an aging roster comprised of the likes of Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

However, they are lacking in size, rebounding, and rim protection. In Steve Kerr's system, the traditional big man in the paint doesn't jive. They need someone who can run the floor, provide spacing, and are athletic.

Also, they are looking for a guy who can shoot the three pointer, much like Claxton can.