Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg turned 19 years old on Sunday. Flagg has enjoyed a historic start to his career, but he received an unfortunate injury update on his birthday. According to the NBA injury report, Flagg is questionable to play on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a back contusion.

As mentioned, Flagg is playing well this season. He's looked especially comfortable over the past few weeks, as the rookie is clearly finding his rhythm in the NBA. The Mavs are obviously hopeful that his injury won't prove to be too serious.

Overall, the 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. He is also shooting 47.8 percent from the field.

Landing on the injury report surely wasn't how Flagg planned to spend his birthday on Sunday. More updates will be provided on Cooper Flagg's injury status ahead of tip-off on Monday night.

Mavericks' injury report vs. Pelicans

The Mavs have a lengthy injury report for Monday night, as there are eight total players listed on the injury report.

In addition to Cooper Flagg, the following players are listed as questionable: Max Christie (illness), Klay Thompson (left knee soreness), Moussa Cisse (G League two-way) and Miles Kelly (G League two-way). Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) and Dante Exum (right knee surgery) all remain out.

While the injuries are far from ideal, the Mavs should still have an opportunity to defeat the 7-22 Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in New Orleans.