The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for a Christmas Day showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the second time they have faced them in three days. So far, the Spurs have beaten the Thunder twice this month. Going into the matchup, they have received the greatest gift ever, as the Spurs' injury report is spotless, aside from a few G-League injuries.

Victor Wembanyama has no official injury as he heads into this battle with the Thunder. Recently, the Spurs had been managing his minutes as he battled a calf injury. The team had been deploying him off the bench, and likely could implement the same strategy today as they battle the Thunder.

De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Harrison Barnes are all healthy and ready to go as they prepare for Oklahoma City. Currently, the only reported injuries are from the G-League. Harrison Ingram, David Jones Garcia, and Stanley Umude are all out for the Spurs' G League team.

It's not so spotless on the Thunder side. Yes, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is good to go, as is Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. But Ajay Mitchell will not play on Christmas Day due to a concussion. However, Isaiah Hartenstein has been removed off the recent injury report and likely will play.

The Spurs have played the Thunder well this season, so it's good news that everyone will be able to suit up for this game. If they can keep playing consistent basketball, they will have a chance to be the first team to beat the Thunder at the Paycom Center this season.