The Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario when they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. With Lamar Jackson not practicing ahead of the game with the Packers, there is concern he might not play. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has fueled speculation that Jackson's injury could keep him out, as well as about his future.

From @GMFB: The latest on the statuses of the QBs for Saturday's nightcap, Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/wULZ04onLp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rapoport also discussed Jordan Love, who has a concussion. But Love practiced on a limited basis. Meanwhile, Jackson has not practiced, and there is more concern for him as he deals with a back contusion. It's been a plethora of injuries for Jackson this season, as nothing has gone right for the former MVP.

After returning from an earlier-season injury on November 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, the outlook was positive. Jackson led his team to three straight wins, setting up the Ravens for a good second half. However, the Ravens stumbled on Thanksgiving night, losing at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. Then, they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in the following week. There was hope after they shut out the Bengals in Cincinnati. But that came crashing down when Jackson sustained a back injury against the New England Patriots.

Article Continues Below

This latest injury has been just another setback in a season filled with them. When the Ravens entered the season, they were seen as Super Bowl contenders. Now, they are on the brink of elimination.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Once they head into the offseason, the #Ravens have a few things to sort out for 2026. pic.twitter.com/cyfCwxhYcE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2025

Rapoport also discussed the Ravens' future outlook and what they could do in the offseason. He added that the team has some things to take care of in the offseason, especially regarding the relationship between coach John Harbaugh and Jackson. Ultimately, there could be discussions about future contracts and any potential outlooks in 2026. The Ravens will face the Packers on Saturday, but the decision on Jackson has not been made yet.