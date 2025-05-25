Following a shocking 2024-25 season from a roster moves standpoint, what is Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison planning to do in the offseason? According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, sources have said that the Mavericks are looking to acquire a “capable starter.” Fischer adds that the player could end up in a “complementary role” following Kyrie Irving's injury return, as the guard will miss the first few months of the year while recovering from ACL surgery.

Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson will be among the Mavs' starters to begin the 2025-26 season. Assuming the Mavs don't trade the No. 1 overall pick, Cooper Flagg is expected to join them in the starting rotation.

PJ Washington could start as well. However, Dallas will likely want a true point guard in the lineup. Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford may start in big lineups. It is worth mentioning that Gafford and Washington have been mentioned as potential trade candidates.

Whether it is through free agency or a trade, adding a point guard will likely be the team's priority. Perhaps a player such as Chris Paul could make sense. Adding the 40-year-old guard wouldn't come with a long-term commitment. CP3 is still capable of starting but could lead the second-unit once Irving returns. Dallas could even start Irving and Paul.

Whether it is Paul or someone else, the Mavs will probably at least attempt to acquire a guard. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum are options as well. However, it remains to be seen if the Mavs want to commit to either player starting to begin the new campaign.

If not, Dallas will consider external candidates. As Fischer reports, the Mavericks are seemingly interested in a “capable” starting player. The 2025 NBA offseason will be an intriguing one for a Dallas team that has seen no shortage of change over the past year.