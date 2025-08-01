Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate this offseason. At just 23 years old, Hardy has already played three seasons in the league. He would likely draw trade interest if made available. However, the Mavs don't have to trade him right now. And in all reality, the best decision would be to keep Hardy on the roster.

Hardy told reporters before the 2024-25 season that he wanted to win the 6th Man of the Year Award. Although that goal never came to fruition — he was not even the Mavericks' 6th man — Hardy still quietly played well while on the floor. He dealt with some injury trouble and appeared in only 57 games but Hardy displayed promise nonetheless.

He averaged 8.7 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. He also recorded a 54.9 true shooting percentage.

Hardy's primary contributions stem from his scoring prowess. He has worked hard to make more of an impact as a facilitator and on the boards. However, Hardy's scoring is what will help him reach the next level in the NBA.

There is reason to believe that the Mavericks guard could reach that aforementioned next level if given more of an opportunity in 2025-26. His 15.9 minutes per game this past season was the highest mark of his career.

One can only imagine what Hardy may be able to do if given 20-plus minutes per outing on average. He averaged just nine points per contest this past year, so Hardy could record legitimate 6th Man of the Year-caliber numbers if given an extended opportunity on the floor.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd will have the final decision. If Jaden Hardy plays well during training camp and the preseason, perhaps Kidd will consider giving him an uptick in his minutes per game.