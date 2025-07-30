Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson and NBA legend Larry Bird are two of the best shooters in the history of basketball. One could even argue that they have similar playing styles, although Thompson is a better defender and Bird was a better playmaker during his heyday.

But no one can deny that both can shoot the lights out on any given evening. Thompson's fiery exploits during his time with the Golden State Warriors will always be memorable. Thirty-seven points in one quarter? Forever ridiculous.

The Mavericks guard's faith in his shot has never wavered despite his recent struggles. On Tuesday, he gained further motivation after seeing an old video of Bird talking about his confidence.

“My confidence came from me shooting basketball by myself for hours upon hours,” said the Boston Celtics icon. “I mean, I didn't pick up a ball on a Saturday and just decide to score 40 a game. That preparation came way before that.”

The 35-year-old Thompson reposted it on his Instagram Story and added a caption: “I can watch Larry's highlights all day long.”

The four-time champion recently went viral after making 72 straight shots during a workout. To anyone who thought that Thompson couldn't shoot anymore, that was for you.

Many have doubted him in recent years due to his declining play following two major injuries. Last season, in his maiden run with the Mavericks, he stayed healthy for 72 games. He, however, saw his scoring drop to 14.0 points—the lowest since his rookie year—on a career-worst 41.2% shooting from the field.

But don't tell Thompson that because he will never not let if fly.

With the way he's been working this offseason, it's clear that he's eager to prove himself in his second season in Dallas. With Kyrie Irving still sidelined due to an ACL injury, Thompson, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and Cooper Flagg are expected to lead the charge.