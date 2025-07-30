The Dallas Mavericks announced their 2025 preseason schedule on Wednesday morning. The schedule features a number of intriguing matchups, including contests against the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas will hold its training camp in Vancouver, Canada from September 30-October 4 before beginning preseason games.

The Mavs will begin the preseason in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena in a matchup with the Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT on October 6. The Mavericks' only preseason game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas will take place on October 11 against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM CT.

On October 13, the Utah Jazz will host the Mavericks at 8 PM CT. Finally, the Mavericks will close the preseason with an affair that will receive no shortage of attention, as Dallas will play the Los Angeles Lakers on October 15 at 9 PM CT in Las Vegas. The game will be held at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Luka Doncic trade stole plenty of attention this past season. As part of the trade, the Mavs acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first round pick. Mavericks-Lakers games were already quite popular, but there will be heightened expectations whenever they go head-to-head moving forward following the historic trade.

Yes, that includes preseason games.

Overall, it projects to be an intriguing preseason for a Mavericks team that has championship aspirations. Davis is set to lead the way as Kyrie Irving continues to recover from ACL surgery. AD will have plenty of help, though, with Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II on the roster.

2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg has an opportunity to establish himself as a star in his rookie season as well. He is another player who will receive extra attention in training camp and the preseason.

Excitement is beginning to surface as the 2025-26 NBA season draws near.