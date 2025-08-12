A lot of what the Detroit Lions do on defense will revolve around a star’s recovery from last year’s injury. But a newcomer to the defense, linebacker Grant Stuard, is already in full boast mode. He threw shade at the Dolphins ahead of the teams’ joint practices, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I don’t know if they’re ready,” Stuard said. “I’m gonna keep it a stack. I’ve played at other places and played against that team last year, and joint practiced against that team twice when I was in Tampa. I don’t know if they practice how we practice. I’m excited to see our guys for sure, and I’m excited to get out there and do something against somebody else, who doesn’t know every in and out of what we’re doing.”

Lions LB Grant Stuard cutting it loose

Stuard joined the Lions as a free agent this offseason. He spent his rookie year in Tampa Bay before playing three seasons with the Colts. Stuard is a career backup, having started only five games in four seasons.

He joined a team that suffered many injuries in 2024. And the Lions have been hit again during this preseason. Still, Stuard said joining the Lions came easily.

“I think that it was a simple decision once you understood how everything was being run here and what they care about here and what the standard is here,” Stuard said. “I knew it was gonna be a lot harder to make the team. (And) I knew it was gonna be a lot harder to find a role. I knew it was gonna be a lot harder to learn the playbook.

“I had a couple other teams I could’ve went to where it could’ve been more welcoming. Or a more vanilla situation. And my whole thing was, man, I’m going into year five. I feel confident that I can play on somebody’s team. So why not take a swing on playing on a team that I think best suits me. That would allow me to be held to the highest standard. It’s been a journey as I’ve been here.”