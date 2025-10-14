The New York Knicks signed former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson following the 2021-22 NBA season. The NBA ultimately investigated the situation and found the Knicks guilty of tampering, leading to New York losing its 2025 second round pick. Although Mark Cuban — who was the Mavs' majority owner at the time — has moved on from what occurred for the most part, he still feels as if the Knicks should have received a more significant punishment.

“That's behind me,” Cuban said, via Pablo Torre Find Out. “More power to JB, more power to everything. Was I happy that they only got dinged for a second round pick? No.

“No, it should have been far worse. But is what it is.”

Brunson has become a true superstar with the Knicks. Meanwhile, the Mavs were able to replace Brunson by acquiring Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 trade deadline. Still, losing Brunson following a deep 2022 postseason run was far from ideal at the time.

Article Continues Below

Nevertheless, Dallas rebounded and made an NBA Finals run in 2024. The Mavericks fell short, losing to the Boston Celtics in five games. The Mavs then shocked the NBA world during the 2024-25 season by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first round pick.

Another surprise occurred later in the season, as Dallas won the NBA Draft Lottery. The Mavericks ended up drafting Cooper Flagg first overall.

That is where things stand at the moment. Brunson continues to cement his legacy as a Knicks star, while the Mavericks have remained competitive for the most part despite plenty of changes from a star-player standpoint over the years.