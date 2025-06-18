In a long and winding search for their new head coach, the New York Knicks have been consistently linked with Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd. New York previously fired Tom Thibodeau despite reaching what was their first Conference Finals in 25 years. Despite reaching the playoffs four times out of five, the front office decided to go in a different direction and has reportedly sought out several names.

Among them is Kidd, who is under contract with the Mavericks for two more seasons. Although Dallas reportedly expects him to stay and is even willing to offer him a contract extension in the near future, recent updates suggest that the “door may not be closed” on an exit.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, New York still considers Kidd a viable option even though Dallas has not granted any official interview request as of now. According to “people familiar with the dynamics in Dallas,” Kidd continues to remain a possibility for the Knicks as they continue to consider their options.

This comes despite the fact that The Athletic claimed Kidd may be looking to use the Knicks' interest as leverage for a lucrative extension, something he has already done as a player. Back in 2012, despite a verbal agreement with the Mavericks to stay, Kidd ended up signing for the Knicks, where he played out the final season of his career before retiring.

Regardless, the 52-year-old continues to lead offseason workouts for the Mavericks. Further, Jay Triano was recently hired as the lead assistant coach after getting assurance that Kidd will continue as the head coach next season. And while Kidd has previously worked with Jalen Brunson during the player's time in Dallas, a move to New York seems extremely unlikely, as things stand.

Be that as it may, New York's search for its new head coach appears set to continue. They have been rebuffed by multiple NBA teams already, having sought out names such as Billy Donovan, Ime Udoka, Chris Finch, and Quin Snyder. Former Memphis Grizzlies boss Taylor Jenkins is reportedly getting the first interview, with ex-Sacramento Kings HC Mike Brown expected to interview next. Donovan has reportedly been taken off the shortlist.