Who is Dereck Lively II? Sure, we know he is a 21-year-old Dallas Mavericks center who can finish on alley-oops and protect the basket, but what is his ceiling? Can he add new elements to his game, or will he primarily live in the paint for his entire career? Is Lively a true starting center at the NBA level?

In all reality, Mavs fans haven't been able to witness Lively's best yet. He has yet to reach his prime, but Lively has also dealt with injury trouble throughout his first two NBA seasons. If Lively can stay healthy, what should Mavs fans expect from him during the 2025-26 season?

Mark Cuban believes Lively may begin shooting three-pointers. Lively was often seen taking three-point shots during practices and before games in 2024-25, but he didn't make the transition to begin shooting the long-range ball in games. If Lively implements the ability to stretch the floor in 2025-26, he will take a big step forward.

Mavericks fans can certainly expect Lively to continue finishing on lobs, protecting the basket and crashing the glass. Improving on the boards and developing more consistency would help matters. Lively may also add more post moves around the basket, something that could lead to an increase in points per game.

His role could be fairly uncertain, though. Not only does he have to compete with Daniel Gafford (unless a trade comes to fruition) at center, but Anthony Davis may also play the five late in games. As long as Lively receives enough playing time and remains healthy, he should be able to continue his improvement throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

The Mavericks believe in Dereck Lively II. Fans are excited to watch him play. Dallas has added a number of veteran players and the championship window may close within the next couple of seasons, but Lively has an opportunity to impact the Mavs for years to come.