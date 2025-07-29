No front office has been under more scrutiny than the Dallas Mavericks over the last six months in the wake of their stunning Luka Doncic trade. Dallas lucked into the chance to draft Cooper Flagg number one overall this June, which thankfully they did not overthink, but few are giving the front office credit for making such an obvious decision.

Recently, the Mavericks had a vacancy for their team president position, and now it has been filled.

“News: The Dallas Mavericks have appointed Ethan Casson as the organization's new president, the team announced. He will report to CEO Rick Weltz, beginning August 11,” reported Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Casson was previously the CEO of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Team president wasn't a role that was discussed a whole lot in the wake of the Doncic trade. Instead, most of the criticism was leveled at general manager Nico Harrison. Some fans even speculated that Harrison may have been a scapegoat for the Mavericks' owners, the Dumont family, who have been accused of having ulterior motives regarding the trade.

However, at the current juncture, Mavericks fans can breathe a little easier knowing they have another franchise cornerstone to build around (at least until he gets traded).

A roller coaster for the Mavericks

Article Continues Below
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (right) looks on during warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Perhaps no NBA fanbase has been put through a more vast array of emotions in such a limited amount of time than the Mavericks since February 1st of this year.

That fateful morning, Dallas made the inexplicable decision to trade Doncic, the player who had led them to the NBA Finals eight months earlier, to the Lakers.

The Mavericks' season predictably fell off a cliff from that moment on, with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving both missing significant time due to injury and Dallas ultimately missing the playoffs.

However, now that Flagg is in the mix, there is hope that the Mavericks could be back in the contention conversation out West, especially once Irving returns from his ACL injury.

Dallas' schedule for the 2025-26 season is slated to be released in August.

