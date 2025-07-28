The Dallas Mavericks have high hopes for the 2025-26 NBA season. Dallas is currently preparing in the offseason as they hope to make a championship run during the upcoming campaign. Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has been active in various events this offseason, most recently participating in a SwinCity League game. He also met with reporters and was asked to name his all-time starting five. The Mavs forward provided an answer that will surely please fans of the team, via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban.

“J-Kidd (Jason Kidd), Kyrie (Irving), Michael Finley, Dirk (Nowitzki), Tyson Chandler,” Marshall said.

Marshall certainly provided a Mavericks-focused answer. Each player he mentioned either has played or is playing with Dallas. Irving, of course, is the Mavericks current star guard. Meanwhile, Jason Kidd is the team's coach and Michael Finley serves as the assistant general manager. Dirk Nowitzki has often attended Mavs games since retiring and Tyson Chandler has helped Dallas' bigs at times.

Mavericks understand Naji Marshall's importance to team

As for Naji Marshall, Weber reports that he scored 23 points in the SwinCity League game on Sunday night. His performance was impressive. Marshall is looking to build off a respectable 2024-25 campaign.

The 27-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game in his first season with Dallas. He also shot 50.8 percent from the field. Marshall ultimately appeared in 69 total games, starting 31 of those contests.

He projects to be an important part of the roster moving forward. The focus will be on stars such as Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson. No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg will also draw no shortage of attention. However, the Mavericks understand how crucial Marshall will be to their success.

He will certainly be a player to watch throughout the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season as the Mavs hope to make a deep postseason run.