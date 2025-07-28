The Dallas Mavericks could be forgiven for focusing prominently on Cooper Flagg during the NBA Summer League, for obvious reasons. However, the five games gave plenty of other NBA prospects a chance to shine, and Maxwell Lewis took the opportunity with both hands. 

The 23-year-old was originally the 40th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, picked by the Denver Nuggets. However, he has since played in the NBA G League and featured in 21 games last season for the Brooklyn Nets, who waived him earlier in June.

However, the Mavericks gave him an opportunity to shine in the summer league, and he did exactly that. Through five appearances, Lewis averaged 12 points per game, showing stark improvement in his shooting. 

While that seemed enough for the player to eventually land an NBA contract, he appears to have already made his decision. Lewis will be seen playing next season for Turkey’s Tofas S.K., but may as well return to the NBA in the near future.

Maxwell Lewis goes to Turkey after proving his worth in the Summer League

Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (20) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis, a 6-foot-7 wing with NBA experience, emerged as the most impressive player on the Mavericks’ Summer League roster once the big names sat out. He poured in 23 points against the 76ers and followed up with an efficient 18-point performance on 7-of-10 shooting versus the Orlando Magic.

Lewis showed flashes of becoming a reliable 3-and-D option, making him a compelling candidate for Dallas’ final two-way contract slot. Originally drafted 40th overall in 2023 by the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the Lakers, Lewis’ NBA journey has already taken multiple turns.

He spent time with the Lakers’ G League affiliate South Bay Lakers and was then shipped to Brooklyn as part of the Dorian Finney-Smith trade. There, he averaged 5.3 points across 21 games before being waived at season’s end. Still searching for stability, he joined the Mavericks’ Summer League team hoping to impress, and that’s exactly what he did.

It’s unfortunate for Dallas fans hoping Lewis would remain in-house, especially after outperforming other Summer League prospects. Jordan Hall and Jamarion Sharp showed moments of promise, but neither showed the elite composure and scoring prowess that Lewis casually turned up with.

Further, he also proved that he can contribute defensively as well, producing three steals and a block during his limited time on the court. However, it is still his offensive brilliance that effectively made him a shoo-in for an actual NBA contract.

Had the Mavericks extended even an Exhibit 10 deal or a training camp invite, Lewis might have stayed to fight for a final roster spot. His chemistry with former teammates like D’Angelo Russell, now in Dallas, and familiarity with NBA rotations could have given him an edge heading into preseason.

Instead, the front office opted to let him explore opportunities abroad, which now sees him move to Turkey. That said, Lewis’ journey is far from over, and he may as well return to the NBA in the coming seasons.

