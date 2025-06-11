It appeared that the New York Knicks were seeking Jason Kidd to be their new head coach. However, their efforts are on the verge of derailing, per James L. Edwards of The Athletic. 

The NBA insider posted on X,I’ve gathered that the Knicks’ pursuit might not stop with the official denial of permission.He followed up with a subsequent post indicating that the Knicks will instead pursue a trade deal with the Dallas Mavericks, where Kidd is currently head coach and apparently content.

“Even with the denial, the Knicks could still offer a trade package that Dallas decides it can’t refuse, I guess,Edwards posted.There’s just been no indication that Dallas wants Kidd to leave.”

New York's efforts to land Kidd come after the abrupt firing of coach Tom Thibodeau after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals. On Wednesday, Thibodeau released a full page to Knicks players and fans, thanking them for their support. 

The idea of New York pursuing Kidd was related to some personal connections. Kidd played for New York during the 2012-2013 season and has a strong connection to star player Jalen Brunson. 

Ultimately, the Knicks were denied an interview by the Mavericks for Kidd. So, where do they go from here?

Who are the Knick's other options for a coach?

With Kidd out of the picture, the Knicks still have other candidates to choose from. Among the other names floated around include Ime Udoka (Rockets), Chris Finch (Timberwolves), and Michael Malone (Nuggets). 

But the Knicks were denied permission to interview Udoka and Finch. Malone, who the Nuggets recently fired, has been floated as a possible candidate. 

In addition, Jay Wright (Villanova) and Dan Hurley (UConn) were rumored to be candidates. Nevertheless, the Knicks face an uphill battle in choosing who to be at the helm. 