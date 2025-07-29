The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic's relationship did not end on the best terms. Dallas shocked the entire sports world — including Doncic — by trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers in early February. The Mavs and Doncic are moving in different directions, but NBA insider Marc Spears believes there are stories that Dallas has yet to reveal, something he said on ESPN, via Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

“I think for Dallas… you heard a lot of negative things. There probably is a lot of stuff that they're not saying,” Spears said. “There are stories that I've heard that they're not saying. But ultimately, he has to be accountable. He may not have been accountable with his words, but he's accountable with his body… He made the change.”

Doncic's body transformation has been a talking point in the offseason. There were rumors that the Mavericks questioned his conditioning, and it appears Luka is now on a mission.

Article Continues Below

Doncic is preparing to become the face of the Lakers. LeBron James could retire within the next year or two, and the team is set to make Luka the leader of the team. Meanwhile, Dallas selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. With Flagg, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving on the roster, the Mavs could compete for a championship within the next couple of seasons.

The Luka Doncic trade remains one of the biggest surprises not just in NBA history, but in the history of sports. He was only 25 years old at the time, yet Dallas made the decision to move in a different direction. One has to imagine Doncic would love to have a big season while leading the Lakers to a deep postseason run.

In fact, there is a realistic opportunity for the Mavs and Lakers to meet in a postseason series, something that would draw no shortage of attention.

More Dallas Mavericks News
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center with Chris Paul in the background
Mavericks rumors: 2 reasons Mavericks wanted D’Angelo Russell over Chris PaulJosue Pavon ·
Brooklyn Nets forward Maxwell Lewis (27) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
1 undrafted Mavericks 2025 Summer League player who could make rosterRishav Bhat ·
Mavericks Naji Marshall looking serious in front. Dallas Mavericks logo in background.
Mavericks’ fans will absolutely love Naji Marshall’s all-time starting 5Joey Mistretta ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena.
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving tells absolutely savage Luka Doncic practice storyJackson Stone ·
Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena
NBA rumors: What Marc Stein thinks about Mavericks, Warriors, Knicks LeBron James scenariosRishav Bhat ·
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) shoots during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
What Mavericks fans should expect from Dereck Lively II in 2025-26Joey Mistretta ·