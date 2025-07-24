To say Cooper Flagg will have a lot of eyes on him when the NBA season finally tips off will be a gross understatement. Fans got a fair glimpse at what he brings to the table at the NBA Summer League, and it seems to be absolute two-way carnage.

Flagg averaged 20.5 points, five rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game before the Mavericks pulled him out of the event. The 18-year-old wanted to play another game after his 31-point display against the San Antonio Spurs, but the Mavericks reportedly chose to reject the request.

Flagg will now be seen making his NBA debut in October. And while it is hard to pinpoint a concern for the Mavericks, it may just be finding a way to protect the 18-year-old, and help him integrate seamlessly alongside their other stars.

Cooper Flagg looks ready to take the NBA by storm

Flagg had every right to ask for another game and reportedly wanted to prove that his second game performance was not a fluke. In his debut against the Lakers, he went 5-21 from the field, converting zero of his five attempts from beyond the arc, per NBA.com. However, he was still a handful on defence and had three steals, one block, and six defensive rebounds.

What he lacked in offence was made up for in his second outing against the Spurs. Flagg erupted for 31 points and scored in every way imaginable. He showed elite skill and quickness, shooting range, and a defensive understanding far beyond his years, showcasing exactly why he is rated so highly by scouts everywhere.

Article Continues Below

In just two games, Flagg logged nearly 63 minutes and showcased point-forward capabilities. However, what struck most was his earnestness to make the most out of the opportunity. He wasn’t just playing to get minutes, he was playing to win.

Still, the concern remains that so much now hinges on Flagg’s shoulders. He’s already being viewed not just as a potential star, but as the future face of the franchise. That kind of pressure can take a toll, especially on an 18-year-old playing in a high-expectation market and surrounded by veterans like Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

It will be critical for the Mavericks to manage his minutes, his recovery, and the physical toll of a grueling NBA season to ensure his body can keep up with his relentless mindset. Injury risk and burnout are real threats, especially given his desire to compete constantly, something fans have already had a glimpse of.

Flagg showed resilience by bouncing back from a poor shooting night, was responsible with the ball, and showed immediate readiness to lead. The Mavericks, just months after losing their biggest star since Dirk Nowitzki, may have found another capable of surpassing even Luka Doncic.

As training camp approaches, the Mavericks’ top priority should be keeping Flagg healthy and helping him settle down.