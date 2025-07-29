While Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn left ACL that ended his season, his team signed a temporary starting replacement in D'Angelo Russell over veteran Chris Paul. Russell agreed to a two-year contract, worth $13 million. After the Mavericks, who were reportedly interested in Paul, inked D'Angelo to a new deal, Chris eventually agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

This led to some speculation as to whether the Mavericks chose Russell over Paul, which was highlighted recently, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“One source with knowledge of the Mavericks' thinking, for the record, insists that Dallas had D'Angelo Russell higher on its free agent wish list than Paul, for two reasons,” Stein reported. “There is a belief in Dallas that Russell, in addition to leading the Mavericks’ efforts to cope without the injured Kyrie Irving, will find it easier to carve out a supplementary role when Irving is back playing after rehabbing from his ACL tear.

“Dallas is also said to see him as a better fit alongside star big man Anthony Davis after Davis and Russell just played together with the Lakers,” Stein concluded.

Stein has been following the story since late June, suggestting Russell was the preferred option for the Mavericks, considering Paul was reportedly disinterested in spending another season in Texas after his stint with the San Antonio Spurs.

“Widely regarded as a strong favorite to come to terms with another former All-Star — Brooklyn's D'Angelo Russell — once free agency officially beings Monday night … essentially because the Mavericks regard Russell as far more attainable. Paul does not appear to be interested in spending another season in Texas with his children, both teenagers, in Southern California.”

Mavericks' Nico Harrison says D'Angelo Russell will be a ‘problem'

Amid Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell's introduction alongside Mavs GM Nico Harrison, it appeared clear to the public that the former Nets All-Star was at the top of Harrison's wishlist. Harrison says Russell is an ideal fit for the Mavericks.

“You really fit what we’re trying to do,” Harrison said as Russell replied, “I like me with a chip on my shoulder.”

Harrison followed that up with, “I like you with a chip on your shoulder… It’s about to be a problem.” Russell concluded the conversation with, “Let's get it.”

Russell will start in place of Irving as the Mavericks' starting point guard rehabs from surgery.