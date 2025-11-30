Despite winning three MVP awards and leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Championship, Nikola Jokic has an odd stereotype surrounding him. The Serbian center's low-key personality and reluctance to embrace a superstar status have given NBA fans the idea that he doesn't care about basketball. But according to his former teammate DeAndre Jordan, that couldn't be farther from the truth.

Jordan, who served as Jokic's backup for three seasons in Denver, recently pushed back against this mischaracterization.

“All that s–t about him not caring about the game, that's fabricated. He works extremely hard. He's a great family person,” Jordan said on the All The Smoke podcast. “It was the easiest/hardest job backing him up because I'm like, ‘Damn, I wanna play, but who's coming out of the game?' That kind of balance.”

Nikola Jokić: Basketball Supercomputer 🧠🔥⁰⁰@DeAndre Jordan breaks down why Jokić is the most unique superstar in NBA history.⁰

Presented by @DraftKings #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/wsAhnkKWMm — All the Smoke (@allthesmokeprod) November 21, 2025

Jordan, who built a career himself as a dominant center, had a front-row seat to observe what makes Jokic special. According to Jordan, Jokic possesses an exceptional basketball IQ and consistently prioritizes team success over individual accolades.

“Watching him play, he’s got one of the highest IQs as a basketball player I’ve ever been around. He’s a super team-first, right-play kind of player. He’s one of the best players I’ve obviously ever played with. He cares about the game. He cares about his teammates. He is the most low-maintenance superstar I’ve ever been around,” said Jordan.

What stands out most to Jordan is how Jokic operates differently from typical superstars. No demands, no drama, just work. He avoids the spotlight, famously wanting to go home immediately after winning the 2023 title, and lets his passion for horse racing and family overshadow his basketball achievements in the public's perception.

Jokic may not fit the traditional mold of a superstar. He steers clear of social media and chooses not to embrace celebrity culture. However, confusing his reserved demeanor for a dislike for basketball just shows a misunderstanding of who he is as a competitor and as a person. Jordan's defense should remind everyone that greatness doesn't require theatrics on and off the court.