Nikola Jokic put his passing talent on full display during the Denver Nuggets' NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Jokic is going through the 11th year of his NBA career, all with the Nuggets. He rose into superstardom with his elite offensive skillset, including his marvelous passing that draws viral clips on social media.

The Nuggets big man was back at it again with the flashy distribution. The highlight took place in the final minutes of the first half. Jokic pulled off a behind the back pass to Spencer Jones, who was inside the paint as he caught the ball and placed the layup perfectly to complete the play.

How Nikola Jokic, Nuggets played against Spurs

Despite Nikola Jokic's remarkable passing highlight, the Nuggets were unable to conclude NBA Cup group play with a win. They lost in a 139-136 nailbiter to the Spurs.

Denver had the momentum to start the game, boasting a 74-59 lead at halftime. However, they suffered multiple defensive breakdowns in the second half as they conceded 80 points in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Free throws, steals and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs prevailed in all three categories by making 30 shots at the line, having 10 steals and limiting their turnovers to just nine. It wasn't the same for the Nuggets as they converted 24 free throws, made five steals and turned the ball over 17 times.

Five players scored in double-digits for Denver, including Jokic. He finished with a stat line of 21 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, one steal, and a block. He shot 7-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-1 from three, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Jamal Murray torched the nets with 37 points and seven assists, Cameron Johnson came next with 28 points and six rebounds, while Peyton Watson put up 15 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr. produced 15 points off the bench.

Denver fell to a 13-5 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are two games above the Phoenix Suns and three games above the Minnesota Timberwolves while being even with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets for third place.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Suns on Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET.