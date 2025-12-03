The 2025 Buffalo Bills are on the verge of a playoff spot, but they need all hands on deck. One player who has had issues recently for the Bills is second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman. He had problems over the last few weeks for missing team meetings, and it even resulted in him being benched. However, he still has a lot of potential as a receiver, and the Bills stuck by him.

The issues revolving around Coleman led some in the media to question whether Coleman was going to be cut by the Bills. ESPN NFL reporter and insider Jeremy Fowler said that the fourth-and-goal touchdown catch Coleman had on Sunday meant a lot for both sides. Fowler said the team met with him in back-to-back weeks and benched him against Tampa Bay, but they were never going to cut him and said they needed him.

“It's a professionalism thing — but he's going to be OK,” a team source told Fowler. “We need him.”

Fowler also said, “The Bills did not consider cutting Coleman through his midseason issue, I'm told, and it looks like they are sticking with him after he played 33 snaps Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that.”

Article Continues Below

Coleman is a receiver who can make a big difference for the Bills because he offers a unique combination of size and athleticism and can consistently make contested catches. Coleman is not going to impress anyone with his speed, but his size is what separates him and why the Bills need him down the stretch.

Keon Coleman has 34 catches for 339 yards and four touchdowns this season. Then, over two seasons, he has 63 catches for 895 yards and eight touchdowns. He has not proven to be a difference maker yet, but the talent is there, and he still has the opportunity to emerge, especially with Josh Allen as his quarterback.

The Bills are fighting for their postseason lives in the home stretch of the NFL season. Coleman has an opportunity to help this offense hit second gear, which is desperately needed to keep winning, and it shows because he is active for the Bills after missing the last two games.