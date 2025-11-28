As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their strong start to the 2025–26 season, star forward LeBron James used the latest episode of Mind the Game with co-host and Hall of Famer Steve Nash to deliver major praise for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic — calling him one of the most complete and dominant opponents he has ever faced.

During their conversation, James reacted in real time to Jokic’s recent statistical surge.

“This goddamn Joker guy, man,” James said. “Is he shooting like—did they say in the last five or six games he’s shooting like 77% from the field?”

Nash responded, “Yeah, I mean this season in three weeks, I think he’s at 67% from the field.”

James was stunned.

“Oh my god. And by the way, this is not like one of those guys back in the day — all dunks or all layups. No, this is everything.”

Nash pressed further, asking a rare question: “Is he the best offensive player you’ve ever played against?”

James hesitated.

“Whoa, that’s a tough question right there, Steve. Oh my goodness…”

Nash elaborated: “When you think about the totality of what he does. The pressure he puts on the defense, the assists, the playmaking, the initiating the offense, the threes, the mid-range, putting people in the basket. Like it’s a lot of stuff.”

What sets the Joker apart from everyone else? @kingjames and @stevenash dive into his dominance. pic.twitter.com/Lat91YV8De — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) November 28, 2025

LeBron James calls Nikola Jokic the most complete opponent he’s faced

James ultimately offered one of the strongest affirmations he has ever given to an active opponent.

“It’s a lot. Yeah, it’s a lot. I will say this — there has not been a more dominant, complete player that I’ve played against in a sense of all the attributes you just mentioned. From the passing, to the shooting, to the rebounding, to the attention. I mean, there’s nothing he cannot do on the offensive end. Like, nothing at all.”

Jokic, 30, is producing another historic campaign. The three-time MVP is averaging a triple-double for the second consecutive season with 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, a career-high 11.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 62.6 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from deep across 17 appearances. His play has powered Denver to a 13–4 start as the Nuggets prepare for a pivotal NBA Cup matchup Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs (12–5). Both teams enter the contest at 2–1 in West Group C play.

James’ praise comes as he continues settling into his own role after returning from a sciatica injury that delayed his season debut. Through three games, the 40-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 assists, five rebounds and one steal while shooting 48 percent in 32 minutes per contest. His most recent outing — a 25-point, six-rebound, six-assist performance in a 135–118 NBA Cup win over the Los Angeles Clippers — reflected his immediate impact on a roster already performing at a high level.

The Lakers, now 13–4, sit atop West Group B with a 3–0 record and a +36 point differential after clinching a quarterfinals berth. They will close out group play Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video against the Dallas Mavericks (5–14). The matchup also marks the return of former franchise cornerstone Anthony Davis, who is set to play his first game back at Crypto.com Arena since being traded last February.

As the Lakers push toward both NBA Cup advancement and early-season momentum, James’ commentary underscores not only his respect for Jokic but his continued engagement with the evolving landscape of the league — even in Year 23.